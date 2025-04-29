Kenosha fire destroys vacant bar, soon-to-open business devastated

The Brief Fire destroyed the former Uncle Mike's Highway Pub in Kenosha early Tuesday. The space was under renovation to open as Elsie Mae's Pies & Pints. The building was deemed a total loss. The cause of remains under investigation.



Fire destroyed the former Uncle Mike's Highway Pub, where another business was preparing to open, in Kenosha early Tuesday morning, April 29.

Vacant bar fire

What we know:

The fire department was called to the scene, just east of Interstate 94 between Highway K and Highway 50, around 3 a.m. Police arrived as well to find flames coming through the roof.

Kenosha firefighters knocked down the flames and searched the building, which officials said appeared to be vacant and under renovation. The building was deemed a total loss.

The fire was under control shortly after 4 a.m. No one was found inside, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

New business devastated

What they're saying:

The building was going to be the new home of Elsie Mae's Pies & Pints. The owner told FOX6 News the fire is devastating for her and her business.

"This was our complete future. It was right there," said Kelly Deem. "Everything is in place, the health department has come through, the kitchen is ready, the front's ready, and we're ready, and I don't know what's next."