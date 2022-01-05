Kenosha fire causes power outage: police

article

A large structure fire in Kenosha knocked out power to some residents Wednesday night, Jan. 5.

Kenosha police reported the fire near 54th Street and 23rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The power outages associated with it were reported later.

A city of Kenosha bus was parked near 55th Street and 25th Avenue to provide temporary warmth and shelter, specifically for elderly residents and children, police said.

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News