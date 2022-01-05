Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha fire causes power outage: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department article

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - A large structure fire in Kenosha knocked out power to some residents Wednesday night, Jan. 5.

Kenosha police reported the fire near 54th Street and 23rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The power outages associated with it were reported later.

A city of Kenosha bus was parked near 55th Street and 25th Avenue to provide temporary warmth and shelter, specifically for elderly residents and children, police said.

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

30th and Concordia double shooting, woman critically injured: MPD
article

30th and Concordia double shooting, woman critically injured: MPD

Milwaukee police said two people were shot – one of whom is in critical condition – near 30th and Concordia on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5.

Burger King fatal shooting: Milwaukee restauranteur helps victim's family
article

Burger King fatal shooting: Milwaukee restauranteur helps victim's family

A prominent Milwaukee restaurant owner is helping raise money for the family of a teenager killed while working at Burger King.

Milwaukee woman stranded on Amtrak

A Milwaukee woman is upset after being stranded on an Amtrak train near Lynchburg, Virginia for more than 30 hours amid East Coast storms.