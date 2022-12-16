Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

article

Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30 was intentionally set.

The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.

FOX6 News spoke to neighbors who said a family of six lived in the apartment. The youngest of four boys and his father died. The mother and three boys got out.

Kenosha police confirmed Antonio Davidson, a 25-year-old Kenosha resident and his 1-year-old son, Amari Davidson, died from injuries related to the fire.

The fire was contained to the second floor, but smoke and water damage made the structure uninhabitable.

"There are still many unanswered questions and the investigation remains very active. We know that there are people out there who do know exactly what happened and why. We want whoever that is to contact us and fill in the missing pieces of this puzzle," said the Kenosha Police Department.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.