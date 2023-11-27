Kenosha fatal stabbing; Jesus Medrano III sentenced to life in prison

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Jesus Medrano III on Monday, Nov. 27 to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father and stepmother in January 2021.

Medrano III faced four criminal counts. But in September, he pleaded guilty to two of those charges – first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault. Two other charges – first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse – were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Medrano's cash bond of $2.5 million was also revoked.

Medrano III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree intentional homicide charge, and was given a consecutive sentence of 15 years for the first-degree sexual assault charge. He will register as a sex offender.

Case details

Kenosha police said they were called out to a home near 46th and Sheridan around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 "to investigate a possible sex crime." Officers discovered evidence of a struggle, and two adults were found dead in the home. The criminal complaint identifies the victims as Jesus Medrano Jr., 49, and Latrice Meyers-Medrano, 36.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley spoke during a bond hearing a day later and indicated Medrano III brought a machete "to prevent anyone from stopping his assault." The stabbing victims were cut with a machete while attempting to stop the assault, Graveley said, bleeding to death while barricaded in a bedroom.

Medrano III then took off on foot, but he was intercepted by police nearby "with the machete still in his hand."