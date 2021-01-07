DA: Man stabbed parents with machete as they disrupted sex assault

article

Cash bond was set at $2.5 million for a Kenosha man, 24, accused of killing his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to stop a sexual assault on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Police said they were called out around 4:30 a.m. "to investigate a possible sex crime." Officers discovered evidence of a struggle, and two adults were found dead in the home.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told the court during a bond hearing Thursday he expects to charge Jesus Medrano III as soon as Friday with two counts of first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault with a weapon and child abuse/strangulation.

Graveley told law enforcement Medrano brought a machete "to prevent anyone from stopping his assault."

The stabbing victims were cut with the machete while attempting to stop the assault, Graveley said, bleeding to death while barricaded in a bedroom.

Medrano III then took off on foot, but he was intercepted by police nearby "with the machete still in his hand," Graveley said, "covered in blood." He was taken into custody after Graveley said he tried to get police to shoot him.

Again, Medrano III is expected to be formally charged as soon as Friday.