Kenosha fatal shooting; family, friends gather to remember victim

The Kenosha Police Department is still looking for the man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin Jr. shot and killed a 22-year-old woman who was pregnant on Friday, Sept. 6.

Two days later, dressed in her favorite color, family and friends of Amiah Prather can't believe she's gone.

"She had the biggest heart ever. She loved her children, she loved the lord and she just loved life," Tamia Prather, the victim’s mother, said. "He’s a monster for what he did to my baby."

Prather’s family said she knew Franklin, but did not say how. Police are still looking for him and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"I want them to catch him and anybody that has any information about his whereabouts, I urge them to call police so we can get him off the street," Prather said.

Loved ones stood on 65th near 30th, where Kenosha police found the 22-year-old woman shot. Her family said she was nine months pregnant, and the unborn child also died.

"I am still in denial that she’s not with us anymore," Lynn Prather-Lother, the victim’s grandmother, said.

Amiah Prather

When police got to the area around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, investigators found a woman in a car that was resting against a concrete pillar of the viaduct. Police say she was shot.

"We love her and we’re going to miss her," her other grandmother Alfredia Carpenter said.

It's still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Franklin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. Police said he knows that he is wanted.

Officials encourage anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.