Kenosha fatal motorcycle crash; victim is Kenosha County man

A 27-year-old Kenosha County man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday evening, May 8.

Officials say the motorcyclist struck a poll near 63rd and Sheridan just before 8 p.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was found with a head injury and was unresponsive. Kenosha Police began first aid and the Kenosha Fire Department responded. However, the motorcyclist died on the scene.

Witnesses tell authorities they observed the motorcycle’s operator weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed prior to the accident.

There were no other injuries associated with this single vehicle accident.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this accident you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police

Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers swishing to be anonymous may contact the Kenosha

Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

