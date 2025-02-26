Kenosha fatal camper fire; 1 man dead

article

The Brief An adult man is dead after a camper trailer became fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday. The fire extended to a house which was in proximity to the driveway. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.



One person is dead after a structure fire in Kenosha.

What we know:

The Kenosha Fire Department said it happened around 6:45 p.m. near 14th and 47th. Fire crews found a large camper trailer in a driveway fully engulfed in fire.

The fire extended to a house which was in proximity to the driveway. Crews on the scene extinguished the house fire and searched inside for anyone, but nobody was located. Crews ultimately found a deceased adult man in the camper.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the man’s identity.

Dig deeper:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.