Kenosha fatal camper fire; 1 man dead

By
Published  February 26, 2025 3:24pm CST
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • An adult man is dead after a camper trailer became fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday.
    • The fire extended to a house which was in proximity to the driveway.
    • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a structure fire in Kenosha.

What we know:

The Kenosha Fire Department said it happened around 6:45 p.m. near 14th and 47th. Fire crews found a large camper trailer in a driveway fully engulfed in fire.

The fire extended to a house which was in proximity to the driveway. Crews on the scene extinguished the house fire and searched inside for anyone, but nobody was located. Crews ultimately found a deceased adult man in the camper.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the man’s identity.

Dig deeper:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.

The Source: The Kenosha Fire Department provided information for this report.

KenoshaNews