Kenosha fatal camper fire; 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a structure fire in Kenosha.
What we know:
The Kenosha Fire Department said it happened around 6:45 p.m. near 14th and 47th. Fire crews found a large camper trailer in a driveway fully engulfed in fire.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The fire extended to a house which was in proximity to the driveway. Crews on the scene extinguished the house fire and searched inside for anyone, but nobody was located. Crews ultimately found a deceased adult man in the camper.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the man’s identity.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Dig deeper:
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.
The Source: The Kenosha Fire Department provided information for this report.