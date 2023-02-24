Kenosha drug bust, 23 dogs turned over to humane society

article

A Kenosha drug bust ended with one man arrested Friday, Feb. 24 – and 23 dogs turned over to Safe Harbor Humane Society.

Authorities served a search warrant on 14th Avenue near 68th Street around 9 a.m. The sheriff's department identified Tyrone Price as the man arrested.

During the search, authorities seized:

888.5 grams of THC/marijuana products

3.5 grams of cocaine

0.7 grams of heroin

More than $2,500 in cash

The dogs were turned over to community service officers, who then took the dogs to Safe Harbor. Based on the number of dogs and puppies, the sheriff's department believes an "illegal breeding operation" was taking place.

Price was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on four drug-related charges.

No people or animals were hurt.

The search was conducted by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Tactical Response Team and Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit.