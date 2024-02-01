Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County deputy delivers food after DoorDash driver got stuck

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha County
A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy helped a DoorDash driver out of a pickle when his car got stuck in a ditch.

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy helped a DoorDash driver out of a pickle Wednesday night, Jan. 31.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department said deputies were on patrol around 7 p.m. and stopped to help a man whose car was in a ditch. Two deputies tried to push the car out, but when that didn't work, one of them took things into his own hands.

Realizing the meal was getting cold, the sheriff's department said Deputy Beach decided to complete the driver's delivery – much to the customer's surprise. 