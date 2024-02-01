Kenosha County deputy delivers food after DoorDash driver got stuck
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy helped a DoorDash driver out of a pickle Wednesday night, Jan. 31.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department said deputies were on patrol around 7 p.m. and stopped to help a man whose car was in a ditch. Two deputies tried to push the car out, but when that didn't work, one of them took things into his own hands.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Realizing the meal was getting cold, the sheriff's department said Deputy Beach decided to complete the driver's delivery – much to the customer's surprise.