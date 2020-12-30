Kenosha deputies respond to 24 traffic-related calls during winter storm

Kenosha County Sheriff deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

4 accident with injuries

8 property-damage accidents

12 assist motorists

3 fire calls

During the storm, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department also assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated.

At this time, there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.