Kenosha deputies respond to 24 traffic-related calls during winter storm

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County Sheriff deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

  • 4 accident with injuries
  • 8 property-damage accidents
  • 12 assist motorists
  • 3 fire calls

During the storm, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department also assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated.  

At this time, there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.

