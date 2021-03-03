Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving, capacity to increase

article

Kenosha County Public Health is moving COVID-19 vaccine clinics from the Job Center to a larger venue beginning Wednesday, March 10.

The clinic will be moved to a former Shopko building near 50th Street and 52nd Avenue.

The facility will be able to accommodate vaccinations of up to 2,700 people per day, pending available supply of the vaccine, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said. The Job Center could safely host roughly 1,000 vaccinations per day.

Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health remains committed to working directly and engaging with other providers to bring Kenosha County to its herd immunity goal of 75% of residents -- 127,500 people -- vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, March 2, 15.3% of the Kenosha County of the population -- 26,120 residents -- had received at least one of the two vaccine doses; 8.5% -- 14,398 residents -- were fully vaccinated.

"The new, larger-scale clinic capacity will be a key to meeting this important benchmark in the coming months," Freiheit said. "And the size of the facility will allow us to move these many thousands of people through with appropriate social distancing and privacy measures in place."

While the Job Center clinic location could safely accommodate 11 vaccination stations, the former Shopko site will have the capacity to run up to 25 stations at a time, Freiheit said.

Appointments will continue to be required, with the clinic available to those in the eligible groups as determined by the state who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

Those who have received their first dose at the Job Center and are awaiting their second dose will go to the Shopko site for their second shot beginning next week.

More information, including vaccine appointment registration, is available online. For those who do not have internet access, a vaccination call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.

