Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates, no appointment needed
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic is open until noon Friday, May 7 and clients can choose the vaccine variety of their choice — Moderna, Pfizer, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.
No appointment is needed.
Upcoming community vaccination clinic dates:
Former Shopko building
- Friday, May 9: 9 a.m. - noon
- Friday, May 14: 9 a.m. - noon
- Friday, May 21: 9 a.m. - noon
- Saturday, May 22: 9 a.m. - noon
Kenosha County Center
- Wednesday, May 26: 1 - 5 p.m.
- Friday, May 28: 9 a.m. - noon
Westosha Center High
- Wednesday, May 12: noon - 6 p.m.
The clinics are open to all 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County.
