Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates, no appointment needed

The Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic is open until noon Friday, May 7 and clients can choose the vaccine variety of their choice — Moderna, Pfizer, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

No appointment is needed.

Upcoming community vaccination clinic dates:

Former Shopko building

Friday, May 9: 9 a.m. - noon

Friday, May 14: 9 a.m. - noon

Friday, May 21: 9 a.m. - noon

Saturday, May 22: 9 a.m. - noon

Kenosha County Center

Wednesday, May 26: 1 - 5 p.m.

Friday, May 28: 9 a.m. - noon

Westosha Center High

Wednesday, May 12: noon - 6 p.m.

The clinics are open to all 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County.