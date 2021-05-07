Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates, no appointment needed

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

COVID-19 vaccine

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic is open until noon Friday, May 7 and clients can choose the vaccine variety of their choice — Moderna, Pfizer, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. 

No appointment is needed.

Upcoming community vaccination clinic dates:

Former Shopko building

  • Friday, May 9: 9 a.m. - noon
  • Friday, May 14: 9 a.m. - noon
  • Friday, May 21: 9 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, May 22: 9 a.m. - noon

Kenosha County Center

  • Wednesday, May 26: 1 - 5 p.m.
  • Friday, May 28: 9 a.m. - noon

Westosha Center High

  • Wednesday, May 12: noon - 6 p.m.

The clinics are open to all 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County. 

Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple
slideshow

Sun Prairie police investigate fatal shooting of couple

Sun Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a couple found dead of gunshot wounds in their home.

Milwaukee launches Alert Neighbor Program to reduce safety concerns
slideshow

Milwaukee launches Alert Neighbor Program to reduce safety concerns

Milwaukee leaders launched on Friday, May 7 the Alert Neighbor Program.

Milwaukee Water Works potential staff shortage due to budget woes

More than 150 employees are expected to leave over the next few years.