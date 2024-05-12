Kenosha County UTV crash, woman flown to hospital

article

A woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a Kenosha County UTV crash on Sunday night, May 12.

According to the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, it happened just before 7 p.m. in a field off State Highway 142 in the town of Brighton. The 21-year-old woman was alone on the UTV when it apparently flipped and landed on top of her.

Rescue personnel stabilized the woman before Flight for Life transported her to a hospital with serious, traumatic injuries. KFRD said the woman was not wearing a helmet.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the cause of the crash.