Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m.

The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to construction.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the vehicle had been unoccupied at the time of the collision. According to the registered owner, he had loaned the truck to a friend. He was contacted by the friend and was told the truck had broken down.

Officials say there was a partial derailment of the train. The train was re-railed at 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 17. Canadian Pacific advised the tracks were fully operational again at 2:32 a.m. The vehicle was removed from the scene.

Charges may be requested on the operator upon the conclusion of the investigation.