Kenosha County traffic accident; multiple crews on scene
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident on Wednesday, June 25.
What we know:
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said County Highway K / 60th St at County Highway D / 172nd Ave is shut down. Emergency vehicles and investigators are currently on the scene, blocking the roadway.
The closure is expected to be approximately two to three hours in length.
What's next:
FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene.
