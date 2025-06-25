Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County traffic accident; multiple crews on scene

Published  June 25, 2025 10:06pm CDT
Kenosha County
The Brief

    • The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a traffic accident on Wednesday, June 25.
    • Emergency vehicles and investigators are currently on the scene, blocking the roadway.
    • The closure is expected to be approximately two to three hours in length.

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident on Wednesday, June 25.

What we know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said County Highway K / 60th St at County Highway D / 172nd Ave is shut down. Emergency vehicles and investigators are currently on the scene, blocking the roadway. 

The closure is expected to be approximately two to three hours in length.

What's next:

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

The Source: The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office provided information.

