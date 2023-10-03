Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County silo accident, elderly man dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A silo accident in Kenosha County left an elderly man dead Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Emergency responders were called out to Highway X in the Town of Brighton around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man stuck in a silo.

He was found buried under corn silage inside the silo.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, this eventually became a recovery operation, and the man was removed from the silo.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.