Two horses were found running the streets of Somers on Monday afternoon, and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is looking for their owners.

Deputies were called about the horses near 100th Avenue and County Highway E – running in yards and on the busy roadway – the sheriff's department said.

A humane officer deputy arrived after several unsuccessful attempts to corral the animals and took them "into custody."

Anyone who knows where the horses came form was asked to call the sheriff's department at 262-605-5100 or 262-656-1234.