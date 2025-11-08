Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County rollover crash, 2 injured after SUV hits buck

Published  November 8, 2025 4:58pm CST
Kenosha County
Rollover crash scene on County Highway BD (Courtesy: KFRD)

The Brief

    • Two people were injured after an SUV hit a buck and rolled over in Kenosha County.
    • The crash happened on County Highway BD early Saturday morning.
    • KFRD said the buck died from the impact and was removed from the scene.

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were injured after an SUV hit an eight-point buck and rolled over in Kenosha County early Saturday morning, Nov. 8.

What they're saying:

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said it happened on County Highway BD, south of Washington Avenue, around 6:45 a.m.

The SUV was found in a ditch roughly 60 feet from the roadway. KFRD said it rolled over and came to a rest upright after apparently hitting the buck. The SUV had extensive front-end damage and full airbag deployment.

Paramedics evaluated the driver and a passenger for injuries at the scene. Both declined further treatment or transportation to a hospital.

KFRD said the buck died from the impact and was removed from the scene. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department posted photos on Facebook that showed both the wreck and the buck.

