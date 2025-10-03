Kenosha County rescue, man lifted out of silo full of soybeans

article

The Brief A man had to be rescued from a silo in Kenosha County on Friday, Oct. 3. The 65-year-old man got stuck in the soybeans while inspecting the auger inside. Several rescue agencies responded, and the man was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A man was rescued from a silo full of soybeans in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County on Friday, Oct. 3.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:45 a.m., the sheriff's office, several fire and rescue agencies responded to a farm near 169th Avenue and 38th Street to a report of a 65-year-old man who had become stuck in soybeans while inspecting the auger on the interior of a silo.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android



After attempting calls multiple times over the span of 15 minutes, the man was able to get a signal and used his cell phone to alert a family member, who then called 911.

Sheriff's office supervisors and deputies were on the scene within minutes of the 911 call. Firefighters, using specialized rappelling recovery equipment, accessed the 20-foot-tall silo, which was about one-third full of soybeans, to execute the rescue.

Rescue crews atop the silo. (CREDIT: Pleasant Prairie Fire Dept.)

An emergency wall had to be constructed around the man who was stuck up to his neck and shoulders. The soybeans were then carefully vacuumed out before a harness could be placed on him. He was then carefully winched out through the top of the silo. The man was pulled from the soybeans and taken free from the silo at about 9:45 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries and is doing well, according to the sheriff's office.