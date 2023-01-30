Kenosha County reckless driving; man rescued by sheriff's deputies

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Monday, Jan. 30 following an incident on southbound I-94 near County Highway C. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois.

Officials said deputies were initially alerted to a reckless driving complaint on southbound I-94 – where a vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle exited the interstate at County Highway C and crashed as it came down the off-ramp. The people in the car fled from the crash site on foot, officials said.

One of the men who fled made his way onto the interstate and was nearly struck by several vehicles before making it to the median. A Kenosha County deputy jumped the median wall and saved the man from falling back into the traffic lane.

Again, both men were taken into custody. They were also treated by Bristol Fire/Rescue for hypothermia.

The drone footage was captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Pleasant Prairie police also assisted in the search for the suspects.