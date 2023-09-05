Kenosha County police chase, suspect arrested after K-9 search

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a police chase suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after two K-9s "scared him out of the woods."

According to a Facebook post by the department, the suspect had crashed during the pursuit and ran into the woods near County Highways C and W toward the Fox River.

The sheriff's department and several other law enforcement agencies began to search for him using K-9s and drones.

The suspect was arrested around 8:50 a.m. without further issue, the department said, after the K-9s found him.