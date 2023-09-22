Kenosha County hunting accident, Flight for Life called

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said one person was flown to a hospital after a hunting accident Friday, Sept. 22.

It happened at New Munster Wildlife Area. Officials said the person was "struck in the neck by a projectile" and taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.

The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said, and the people involved are cooperating with the investigation.