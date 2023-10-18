Kenosha County marijuana arrest, $81K in vape cartridges: sheriff

article

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a Chicago woman Tuesday, Oct. 17 after a search of her car uncovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of THC vape cartridges and more.

A deputy initially stopped the woman, identified as Ashley Bermudez, for speeding on State Highway 50 just west of Paddock Lake. The sheriff's department said she was driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy "immediately" smelled marijuana.

Bermudez was questioned and told the deputy she had "a little" marijuana in her car. A search uncovered 2,700 THC vape cartridges – worth approximately $81,000 – 35 grams of marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia

Marijuana, THC vape cartridges found after traffic stop (Courtesy: KCSD)

Bermudez was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for speeding.