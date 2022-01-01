Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County Jail death: Inmate found unresponsive in cell

Kenosha County Jail

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a Kenosha County Jail inmate died Saturday, Jan. 1. The inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the downtown Pre-Trial facility around 1:04 a.m. 

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the inmate was discovered by a correctional officer who had been conducting cell checks.  CPR was initiated as rescue was called, however, the inmate remained unresponsive.

Jail Medical Staff and the Kenosha Fire Department responded, and the inmate was transported by rescue to Froedtert South - Kenosha campus.  At about 2:20 a.m. hospital staff advised that the inmate appeared to have died from medical causes.

Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pre-Trial Facility to conduct the investigation. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency in the investigation. 

The inmate is a 25-year-old man from the City of Kenosha.  The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time.  The death does not appear to be suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. 

This investigation is open and active. 

