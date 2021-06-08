Kenosha County house fire leaves 1 dead, cause under investigation

One person is dead following a house fire in the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County on Monday, June 7. Crews were called to a home on Burlington Road near 216th Avenue around 4:25 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a home fully engulfed by fire.

The remains of a deceased individual were located by fire personnel during the investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending proper notification of the family.

An estimate of the damage is not currently available. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire personnel from the Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and assisted Kansasville Fire and Rescue. The fire caused substantial damage to the home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding this case at 262-605-5102.