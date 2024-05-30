Kenosha County 'ghost gun' bust, 'high school-aged' people arrested

article

A Kenosha County "ghost gun" manufacturing and distribution investigation led to seven arrests, the sheriff's department announced on Thursday. All seven people are "high school-aged."

The investigation started on April 2, when the sheriff's department said several guns were stolen during a Paddock Lake burglary. On May 1, a woman called the sheriff's department about someone driving around "in a car full of guns," and at the same time, numerous people called in "shots fired" near Silver Lake.

Deputies then responded, stopped a vehicle and recovered several guns. After the traffic stop, two search warrants were then conducted in Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes, and more stolen guns were recovered. All the guns recovered in both instances were confirmed to have been stolen during the Paddock Lake burglary on April 2.

The investigation revealed the guns were being sold to "high school-aged" people throughout Kenosha County. During subsequent searches on May 29, authorities recovered:

Several firearms

Lower firearm frames with no serial numbers – commonly known as ghost guns, the sheriff's department said

Several Dremmel parts kits for making firearms

Pistol and rifle magazines

Manufactured firearm parts

Firearm accessories

Ammunition

George Shepherd; Jacob Ehlert-Abbott (Courtesy: KCSD)

The sheriff's department said 18-year-old George Shepherd, 17-year-old Jacob Ehlert-Abbott and five 16-year-old boys were arrested on charges that include: receiving stolen property (firearm); intentionally selling dangerous weapons to child; possession of a dangerous weapon (person under 18 years old); and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Kenosha Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Statement from Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner:

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has been and will continue to be, proactive in keeping our community safe. Because of the outstanding work by our KSD Detectives and Deputies as well as all those who assisted throughout this case, countless further crimes involving these illegally manufactured and sold firearms have been prevented. Lives have been saved and our community is truly safer with this firearm manufacturing and distribution operation shut down."