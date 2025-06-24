Kenosha County fatal crash; vehicle struck power pole, several trees

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man died after a crash in the Town of Randall early Tuesday, June 24. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies and Twin Lakes Rescue responded to the scene near the intersection of County Highway P and 110th Street. The vehicle involved in the crash left the roadway, struck a power pole and several trees, officials said.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old man in the Town of Randall early Tuesday, June 24.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

A news release from the sheriff's office said around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, along with Twin Lakes Rescue, responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Highway P and 110th Street.

Officials said a vehicle was traveling south on County Highway P and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The news release says the vehicle left the roadway on the west side, striking a power pole before driving through a farm field and striking several trees.

The car operator, a 19-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

If you have information about this crash, you are urged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-605-5100.