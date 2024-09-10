Kenosha County cross-country runner hit by car during practice

The Brief A Westosha Central High School cross-country runner was struck by a car during practice last week. A neighbor and family friend said the teen is on the road to recovery. The sheriff's department said the driver had a green light and is cooperating.



A Kenosha County cross-country runner is on the road to recovery after a car hit him during practice last week.

On Friday, a car hit Reid Hansch during Westosha Central High School cross-country practice. The sheriff’s department said it happened at an intersection near Highways 50 and 75 in Paddock Lake.

Reid suffered a brain bleed, fractured skull and bleeding in his lungs.

"He is making gains every hour. His mom even says they can’t almost even keep up," said Karisa Wenberg, a neighbor and family friend. "He’s able to sit up. He’s able to talk."

Rally for Reid Hansch outside Westosha Central High School

A Kenosha County sergeant said the driver who hit Hansch did have a green light, remained at the scene and is cooperating. No charges will be filed.

No other students were hurt in the crash.

Community responds

Hansch has a long road to recovery, but it’s clear he has support surrounding him.

"(His mom) was very worried about the student body that witnessed it. The driver who was driving. The cross-country team who this was going to kind of really affect them," Wenberg said.

Rally for Reid Hansch outside Westosha Central High School

Wenberg helped plan a community vigil outside the high school on Sunday. She said more than 250 people came out.

"When tragedy happens, the presence of everyone being together is really healing," said Wenberg.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a MealTrain fundraiser had raised more than $29,000 for the family. Others have pledged to donate meals, too.

"He’s strong, he’s fighting and he’ll win this battle," said Wenberg.