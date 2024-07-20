Kenosha County crash; pickup truck hit 2 telephones, rolled

article

Two people escaped serious injury after a Kenosha County rollover crash on Saturday, July 20.

It happened on Highway 142 in the town of Brighton around 6 p.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

KFRD said a pickup truck driver apparently lost control of the vehicle while headed westbound. The truck left the roadway, hit two telephone poles and flipped onto its side near County Highway X.

First responders helped get the driver and passenger out of the wreck. Paramedics assessed the two at the scene, and they both refused further treatment or transport to a hospital.

"Very fortunately, the accident wasn't much worse and no other vehicles were struck. The two people that were in that pickup are very lucky to be alive," said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms.

Kenosha County deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.