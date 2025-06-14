Kenosha County crash: Driver launched over embankment, into woods

article

A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing in Kenosha County – launching over an embankment and into the woods – on Friday night, June 13.

What they're saying:

It happened in the town of Brighton around 11:30 p.m. According to the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, an Apple automated crash notification alerted them of the crash near Burlington Road and 224th Avenue.

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were the first to arrive, but they found no crash scene – at first. Search efforts continued, and a thermal-imaging drone was used to find the wreck.

KFRD said the car launched up and over an embankment and traveled into the woods where it came to a rest hidden in the thick foliage roughly 50 feet from the roadway.

The driver was able to free himself from the mangled car. Paramedics stabilized him and then took him to a hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.