Kenosha County crash; 2 vehicles hit power pole, catch fire

Two vehicles crashed into a power pole in Salem Lakes on Friday night, July 25. No major injuries were reported. We Energies responded and provided repairs.



Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Salem Lakes on Friday night, July 25.

What we know:

Officials say two vehicles struck a power pole located near the intersection of Highway F and Highway B around 6:30 p.m., causing the pole to break.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames. All occupants were outside the vehicles with no major injuries reported.

(Courtesy: Kenosha County Scanner Facebook Page)

As the fire continued, the pole weakened, causing all power lines around the intersection to sag near the roadway.

We Energies responded and provided repairs.