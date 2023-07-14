Kenosha County chase, crash video released; 2 arrested

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Friday, July 14 released video from a police chase and crash.

It happened on July 10. According to the sheriff's department, a deputy was on routine patrol near County Highway E and Green Bay Road when he saw a car with expired registration.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren to stop the car, but the driver sped off – reaching 100-plus mph – starting a pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The car eventually crashed into a home, and the driver and passenger ran off. A K-9 officer and thermal drones were used to track down and arrest the two.

The sheriff's department identified the driver as Brittany Gleason and the passenger as Michael "Big Daddy" Sanderson. Both were arrested on numerous charges, authorities said, including OWI, fleeing, resisting and several outstanding warrants.

No one was injured as a result of this crash.