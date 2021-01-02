Kenosha County announces changes to COVID-19 testing sites

article

Kenosha County announced two changes to its COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) moved its drive-thru testing facility from Gateway Technical College to the former Chase Bank drive-thru near 7th Avenue and 55th Street in downtown Kenosha.

The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with testing conducted by appointment only. Registration and scheduling for testing at the KCHC site may be accessed at kenoshachc.org.

Also announced, the Kenosha Fire Department’s testing operations held Wednesdays and Fridays at the former Fire Station No. 3 in Uptown Kenosha have ended.

Local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary is continuing to offer testing at the station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with appointments strongly recommended.

For testing at the Modern Apothecary site at old Fire Station No. 3 -- located near 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street -- advance registration is available and encouraged at covidconnect.wi.gov, and appointments may be made at modernapothecary10to8.com.

Advertisement

Testing hours there are 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

These testing opportunities are available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required.

Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline at 866-419-6988.

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

A frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at kenoshacounty.org.