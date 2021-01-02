Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 1,078; deaths up 1

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Jan. 2 reported 1,078 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- bringing the total number of cases to 484,085.

There have been 4,870 deaths related to the coronavirus, one more than reported Friday, according to the DHS.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 21,449 people have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 452,502 have recovered (93.5%). There are 26,577 active COVID-19 cases (5.5%).

There are zero patients at the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Saturday -- the ninth straight day with no patients.

More than 2.8 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.3 million have tested negative.

