Kenosha Co. officials seek to ID man who collapsed along roadway

Kenosha County authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man in his 60s who was found alongside a roadway on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10.

Officials say deputies and detectives responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area of Green Bay Road and 4th Street for a male subject laying alongside the roadway.

They determined the man had collapsed at the location due to an unknown medical condition. The man was taken to an area hospital by Somers Fire Department where he remains in critical condition.

The Kenosha County Detective Bureau describes the subject in this case as a male, white, approximately 65 years old, with gray hair and a beard, about 5’8” tall, weighing about 115 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, a long sleeve polo shirt, a brown leather jacket, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is urged to call the Kenosha County Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Detective Ergish at 262-605-7938.