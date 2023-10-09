Kenosha Catholic parishes in Middle East; 'praying for the safe return'

article

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee says there are currently 33 people from two Kenosha Catholic parishes in the Middle East. This, as a war between Israel and Hamas unfolds.

The archdiocese says the group, which includes two pastors, "are in the area on pilgrimages to the Holy Land."

The pastors are Fr. Roman Stikel, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church and Fr. Carlos Florez of St. Mark’s Parish. Fr. Roman Stikel said Monday morning that the group made it out of Israel safely and that they were in Jordan.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki is asking for prayers for an end to the violence in Israel.

"I’m asking all Catholics and people of goodwill to join me in praying for an end to the violence in Israel, for the souls of all those who have been killed, and for their families. We are also praying for the safe return of those who are in the area on pilgrimages to the Holy Land, including some from Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes," said Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The Israeli government promised Monday to hunt down Hamas fighters and to punish the Gaza Strip following a surprise weekend attack killed more than 700 people in Israel.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.