Kenosha boy recovering from lawnmower accident, now stable

A Kenosha boy is out of the intensive care unit, but not out of the woods after he was hit by a piece of debris caught in a lawnmower on Sept. 10.

Alex Hook's condition was upgraded from critical to stable, and he is now on a neurology floor at the hospital. The extent of his brain injuries and long-term prognosis are unknown.

Family told FOX6 News that the outpouring of support from across the world is providing hope, the 6-year-old's story reaching tens of thousands of people.

"I don’t know anyone, personally, in Australia. But they reach out fairly regularly, asking about his condition," said Michelle Koertgen, Hook's aunt.

Koertgen said she would have done things differently if she knew her email inbox would be inundated with messages of support for her nephew.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Alex Hook

Hook was injured outside Silver Lake School after being struck in the head by a piece of debris from a lawnmower. It has been touch-and-go since, until Monday, Sept. 20 when the boy was taken off a ventilator and moved out of the ICU.

"It’s like an emotional rollercoaster. You take one step forward and all of a sudden you take a couple steps backwards," Koertgen said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Koertgen told FOX6 that Hook is dealing with an infection, a fluctuating heart rate and possibly another surgery if a drain tube cannot be removed without further issues – not to mention issues with fine motor skills on his right side.

Since starting a Facebook page to provide updates, Koertgen said the support has been overwhelming. The monetary support for Hook's mounting medical bills has surpassed $150,000 – giving the family, including Hook's parents and older brother, Nathan, hope.

"Thankfully Alex is able to speak a little bit now and I think gave Nathan, and frankly all of us, a bit of relief," said Koertgen. "People are reaching out from all over the world. And it really does something to restore your faith in humanity when you see something like that, because – let’s face it – we get a lot of bad news."

Credit: Hook family

And now, Hook's family hopes for only good news in what will be a long road to recovery ahead.

Koertgen told FOX6 that the family has been blown away by the level of care and support at Children's Wisconsin. She wants to thank the staff and the thousands of strangers who are pulling for her nephew.

For anyone willing to help, the GoFundMe online fundraiser is still available.