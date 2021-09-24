Motorcycle ride benefits boy injured in lawnmower accident

From the school playground to fighting for his life in the hospital, a 6-year-old boy hit in the head by a projectile launched from a lawnmower is out of a coma and talking.

Alex Hook has made incredible progress since he was injured on Sept. 10. As he gains strength, his community is offering support.

"He is in good spirits. He has care 24/7," said Michelle Koertgen, Hook's aunt.

Hook suffered a brain injury after an object launched by a passing lawnmower hit him in the head while on the Riverview Elementary School playground.

"The first thing they gave him, as far as solid food, was a piece of pizza. He was thrilled with that," Koertgen said.

Alex Hook

Koertgen told FOX6 News that doctors are monitoring fluid near the boy's brain. She said another surgery is on the horizon.

"I think he's just such a precious, special young boy," said Koertgen.

The tragedy is touching Hook's community.

"I might have squeezed my girls a little harder that night thinking about what had happened," said Justin Guerrero, a Riverview parent.

Guerrero is organizing a fundraising event set for Oct. 23 to help the Hook family.

"It's a benefit ride where we're going to bring the motorcycle community together and raise funds to help the family," Guerrero said. "Just bring people together and show support for the family."

Alex Hook

The Hook family is grateful for the support and inspired by the 6-year-old's progress.

"By the grace of God and the power and prayers and positive thoughts from all over the world. I truly think they played a big role in his recovery," said Koertgen.

Alex's Ride on Oct. 23 will begin at Hawg Heaven.

Family said Hook is fighting an infection. He is going through daily physical, occupational and speech therapy.