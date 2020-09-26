Kenosha block party promotes voter registration, community healing

The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha (ULRK) helped the community heal and grow more than one month after the police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked unrest.

On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, the organization held a "Time for Change" block party filled with music -- and a message.

"We have to come together as one and continue to talk together," said James Hall, who organized the event.

Voter registration and health services tables lined the street. Hall said his goal was to let people know that their voice matters.

"The whole point of this event is to register new individuals in this community to vote," Hall said. "That is what this is about."

Urban League of Racine and Kenosha's "Time For Change" block party

The event was also about uplifting the community and helping it progress following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 and the unrest that followed.

Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle, said his nephew is doing "much better."

"What does much better mean? He is still paralyzed. He's still in a lot of pain, but he still sees he can work his way towards something," said Justin Blake.

Jacob Blake

McMurry Wilson and his wife came to Saturday's event because they wanted to see the city they love thrive.

"It's been a lot of tension and hope and above all, it's been a lot of love," Wilson said. "To show my support and stand in unity for the seriousness of the times."

Organizers said it is community events, like Saturday's, that will help move Kenosha forward.

"The biggest takeaway is, if we come together, then we can make a difference," said Hall.

The event required masks and organizers offered free COVID-19 tests.