article

The Brief A Kenosha assisted living facility has been ordered to pay $4 million after a resident froze to death in 2022. A jury reached the punitive damage verdict against Parkside Manor. The lawsuit claimed the 89-year-old was missing for hours before staff realized she was going.



A Kenosha assisted living facility has been ordered to pay $4 million after a woman froze to death outside in December 2022.

Helen Ende, an 89-year-old woman with dementia, wandered outside Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care. Police at the time said her death was "related to weather exposure."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to law firm Habush Habush & Rottier, a jury in November reached a punitive damage verdict in the case against Parkside Manor – finding the facility guilty of intentionally disregarding Ende's safety.

The law firm said Ende set off a door alarm when she left the building on Dec. 19, 2022 and was missing for approximately seven hours before staff realized she was gone.

FOX6 News reached out to Parkside Manor, and its parent company Encore Senior Living, for comment on the verdict but did not immediately hear back.