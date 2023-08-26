Kenosha apartment fire, building 'fully engulfed'

article

Fire tore through a Kenosha apartment building Saturday, Aug. 26.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene near 39th Avenue and 88th Street around 4:45 p.m. Police said the 16-unit building was "fully engulfed by fire."

No one reported any injuries, police said, and nobody is believed to be missing.

Police said the building is a total loss. Fifteen of the 16 units had residents; one was vacant. The Red Cross was called to help those displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.