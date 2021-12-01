Kenosha alternate side parking begins Dec. 1

article

Alternate side parking regulations go into effect in Kenosha on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The City of Kenosha asks all citizens to help keep Kenosha’s streets and sidewalks clean and safe in the winter months ahead. Citizens can help by following parking regulations.

Alternate Side Parking

Per the city ordinance, alternate side parking regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 to March 31. On odd-calendar dates (example 1st, 3rd, 5th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on the side of the street where buildings have an odd-numbered address (example 5101, 4803). On even-calendar dates (example 2nd, 16th, 24th) from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., motorists may park, unless otherwise prohibited, on that side of the street where buildings have even-numbered addresses (example 2102, 4804).

Alternate side parking does not apply to blocks where parking is limited to only one side of the street or where parking is restricted on one side of the street from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Check General Ordinance 7.06 for additional exceptions.

There are two occasions that require parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on consecutive nights. They are Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 – Feb. 1. Motorists who fail to observe these regulations may be fined, and their vehicles may be towed. The City of Kenosha will begin strongly enforcing these regulations moving forward.