Kenosha 3-year-old shot; brother sentenced, 10 years in prison

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Christian Koleske on Monday, March 4 to ten years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old sister in Kenosha in May 2023.

Koleske pleaded guilty in January to a single count of first-degree reckless injury. Three other felony charges against Koleske were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Those included possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, neglecting a child and harboring/aiding a felon-falsify information.

The shooting happened near 51st Street and 29th Avenue on May 12, 2023. The 3-year-old was flown to the hospital with a severe gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the gun involved "mysteriously disappeared long before police were notified of the shooting."

"My 18-year-old son was babysitting my 3-year-old daughter and, apparently, had a gun," said Koleske's mother, who spoke with FOX6 News last May.

The mother also said she did not know her then 18-year-old son had a gun – and was thankful her 3-year-old wasn't killed.