Father of Kennedy Hoyle confesses to murder of missing 2-day-old baby, mother in Memphis

Tennessee authorities say arrested and charged a man in connection with the deaths of his 2-day-old daughter and the girl's mother has confessed.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering/fabricating with evidence.

Isabelle was detained Wednesday afternoon while officials were searching for his daughter. Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department announced he was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Isabelle admitted to luring the infant’s mother to the area where she was later found shot to death. The affidavit goes on to state he took her car with Baby Kennedy inside to the north end of Mud Island where the Wolf River enters the Mississippi River and threw the 2-day-old infant into the water followed by the gun he used to kill her mother.

Baby Kennedy's body and the gun have not been recovered.

Disappearance and discovery of Danielle Hoyle's body

Family members told WREG in Memphis that the last time they heard from Danielle Hoyle was Tuesday night when she left to take her daughter to go receive her shots.

At 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgwick Drive in Levi Road while searching for the newborn's mother.

Investigators found Danielle Hoyle's body near the car. The preliminary investigation revealed that she had been shot.

Search for missing 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle

While officers were told that Kennedy Hoyle had been seen with her mother, no child was found at the scene, police say.

A search began, and Memphis Police issued a City Watch for residents to keep an eye out for the missing girl. Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the baby.

Police say law enforcement officers were searching the Mud Island area of Memphis, along the Mississippi River, on Wednesday afternoon, where Isabelle says he tossed the 2-day-old baby girl into the water.

Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The baby girl was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long with brown hair and brown eyes.

The infant's car seat was later found near a dumpster outside a Whitehaven Walmart, police say.

If you have any information about the case please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The Associated Press contributed to this report