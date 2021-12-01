Keith Urban at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 28

article

Keith Urban will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 28 with special guest Ingrid Andress.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

For information on where to get tickets visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

