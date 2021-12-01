Keith Urban at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 28

article
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Keith Urban performs during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - Keith Urban will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 28 with special guest Ingrid Andress.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
For information on where to get tickets visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A Waukesha South High School student was celebrated as he was released from the hospital, injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack as he marched with his school band.
Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist to have a tooth pulled. Her family is honoring the little girl who loved Christmas and celebrated a December birthday with a toy drive for kids at Children's Wisconsin.
Milwaukee issues mask advisory; omicron variant concerns grow
The City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a mask advisory in anticipation of future identification of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Milwaukee and due to the burden of positive COVID-19 cases remaining in the extreme transmission category.