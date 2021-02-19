Kegel’s Inn braces for increase in fish fry orders amid pandemic

Kegel's Inn is known for its legendary fish fry and today being the first day of the Lenten season the restaurant is preparing for an increase in orders.

Friday fish fry is a Kegel's Inn specialty.

Kegel's Inn fish fry

"This is something that we know is coming and it's kind of our biggest preparation. We make the most potato pancakes, we bread the most fish," said Stephanie Kegel, owner.

The kitchen is bustling as owner Stephanie Kegel and staff bread 300 pounds of cod.

"So this is pacific coast cod, we get it in fresh, we cut our fillets down and then they are dipped in flour, our egg solution here, and then a mix of breadcrumbs," said Kegel.

Advertisement

Stephanie Kegel

Then into the fryer it goes.

"Fish fries really only take about three minutes to cook," said Kegel.

Severed hot and ready for customers just like it is every year -- but there are some new changes to Kegel's Inn because of the pandemic.

"I know a year ago we were in a quite different boat, like many people, and we’ve had a year to adjust," said Kegel.

One of the big changes that have come during the pandemic for Kegel's Inn is that they now offer a drive-through option.

"We're trying our best to fulfill everything in a timely manner. But we don't pre-fry our food and let it sit in a warmer, we cook it as soon as the person comes to pick it up. So it's nice and fresh and hot for you to enjoy at home," said Kegel.

Kegel's Inn fish fry

Kegel's Inn Friday fish fry is a familiar taste of normal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"When they come here they see the same people that have been working here, they get the same service, the same food, it really gives them a sense of normalcy," said Kegel.

Kegel's Inn is open for indoor dining and private outdoor yurt dining options as well. People can make reservations online.