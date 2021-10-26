Expand / Collapse search

Keep 4-legged friends safe during Halloween

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:35AM
Pets & Animals
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Keeping pets safe at Halloween

Although Halloween is a treat for children, keeping your pets safe and stress-free during the holiday can be tricky.

MILWAUKEE - Although Halloween is a treat for children, keeping your pets safe and stress-free during the holiday can be tricky. Leah Boshart, Camp Bow Wow Area Director, joined the WakeUp team with tips on how to keep your four-legged friends safe.

