Keep 4-legged friends safe during Halloween

Keeping pets safe at Halloween
Although Halloween is a treat for children, keeping your pets safe and stress-free during the holiday can be tricky.
MILWAUKEE - Although Halloween is a treat for children, keeping your pets safe and stress-free during the holiday can be tricky. Leah Boshart, Camp Bow Wow Area Director, joined the WakeUp team with tips on how to keep your four-legged friends safe.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A strong weather system currently impacting the West Coast looks to bring more rain, wind to southern Wisconsin.
Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remains an emergency.
FOX launches FOX Weather
A 24/7 weather service presented by FOX. Fox Weather launches Monday.