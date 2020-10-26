Expand / Collapse search

President Trump, VP Mike Pence both coming to Wisconsin this week

MADISON, Wis. - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election.

That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee. Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.

Mike Pence was slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.

Additionally, Second Lady Karen Pence will headline a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. At this event, the Second Lady will share President Trump and Vice President Pence's Make America Great Again agenda with Wisconsinites.

