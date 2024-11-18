Kansasville rollover crash; driver escapes serious injury

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash late Sunday, Nov. 17. The driver of a car left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled the vehicle over. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened on Spring Street and injured the driver late Sunday, Nov. 17.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Spring Street just east of S. Britton Road.

Dispatch information indicated a vehicle had left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then rolled over.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) units responded – and found a single vehicle crash. Officials say the car had been traveling eastbound on CTH C/Spring Street when it left the roadway and impacted a utility pole and guy wire, then rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

The vehicle operator was out of the vehicle upon KFRD's paramedic unit arrived on scene. The vehicle operator was assisted into the ambulance and was assessed by paramedic personnel, then transported to Aurora Medical Center - Mount Pleasant for treatment of injuries.

Kansasville rollover crash

RASO deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.